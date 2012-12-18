Jontow Upped to VP at BBC America

Erin Jontow has been promoted to vice president of scripted programming at BBC America, reporting to Richard De Croce, senior VP of programming. Jontow joined the channel in 2005 as manager of program acquisitions, and most recently was senior director of scripted development and programming.

In the past year, Jontow has been developing the network’s first original scripted series, Copper, which is executive produced by Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana, Will Rokos and Christina Wayne. The show’s debut was the channel’s highest-rated premiere ever.

Prior to joining BBC America, Jontow spent three years at Comedy Central. She graduated from University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, is an avid runner, and has completed eight marathons in the last five years.