It's a Hat-Trick at History plus WJBK and FOX San Diego

It’s a hat-trick at History, where three executive producers are now hard at creative toil. And do these three have amazing resumes! Yep, they sure do. RUSS MCCARROLL (he’s on the right) brought an Edward R. Murrow Award with him to his new office – not too shabby. He’s got a background producing for NBC News and for sports TV coverage of such events as US Tennis Open and Major League Baseball. Most recently, he was the coordinating producer on the soon to be released non-fiction theatrical film “Crimes Against Nature,” based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name. PAUL CABANA (he’s the great smile on the left) was most recently the shooter and director for Travel Channel’s No Reservations, with Chef Anthony Bourdain. He’s worked for The Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, Court TV (TruTV), and PBS. Coming over from Discovery, where he headed up the NY office as Director of Development and Production is JULIAN HOBBS. Yes, he worked on one of the highest rated Shark Week shows, Ocean of Fear. He also Executive Produced the feature documentary Encounters at End of the World directed by Werner Herzog. Earlier, he was executive producer and supervising producer for New York Times Television. His background includes work at Court TV and National Geographic Television. All will be officing in NYC when they aren’t on location. Wow…you guys!

Up Detroit way comes word that LYNDA GRAHL is the new VP of Finance for WJBK, FOX in the Motor City. She’ll be keeping the money straight for VP and GM JEFF MURRI. Lynda is a Madonna U grad with her degree in Accounting. Oh, I bet you figured that out yourself. She’s been doing financials for the FOX folks in a number of ways, including being Director of Finance for FOX Sports Net Detroit and working as Business Manager for WJBK. Congrats Lynda.

Clock’s ticking. August 1, FOX switches to a new outlet in gorgeous San Diego. Tribune’s KSWB is getting their folks in order for thee Big Day. Newest announcement from them is about SUSAN LENNON, who is the new weekend anchor for the show dubbed “Fox 5 News at Ten”. Susan got here diploma from Menlo College and did graduate work in journalism at Stanford. She’s worked in Houston at KPRC but is best known to the SoCal viewers for her time at KUSI. She’s a market fave. Yes, she was indeed the co-host for Montel Williams’ syndicated offering. Way to go, Susan!