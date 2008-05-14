IT is it, and A&E promotions

QVC shoppers should be happy to know that SHARON FITZGERALD has their backs. Sharon has been promoted to Vice President of Quality and Implementation Services at the cable channel in Pennsylvania. What is means is that she’s in charge of the call centers and distribution centers and all the IT functions. Good thing, eh. She’s had several titles at QVC, including Director of Enterprise Application Services. She’s a tech lady, with a Masters degree in management information from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and her bachelor’s degree in management from West Chester University in West Chester, Pa. Fitzgerald also earned an associate degree in electronic data processing from Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa. Congrats!

EVP DAVID ZAGIN of A&E Television Networks announced that three members of the Affiliate Sales and Marketing team have been promoted. Ohio State grad CARLOS BAEZ formerly Director of Affiliate Sales and Marketing, Southeast Region, has added Vice President to his title. The VP title has also been added to DAVID KELLY’s business card, which now reads VP of National Accounts. He’s an Auburn grad. PAMELA POLITANO has been promoted to Senior Director, Affiliate Sales Operations. She’s a grad of James Madison U, that lovely Virginia school where a friend of mine also grabbed her sheepskin. Congrats to you all!

