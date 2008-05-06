I think he looks like Val Kilmer

That’s MARK MCGEARY there in the pix. Doesn’t he look a little like VAL KILMER? Yeah, I think so too. Mark has just been named General Sales Manager of WHO-TV, Local TV’s NBC affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa. The Humboldt State grad will be moving north from his current post at sister station KFSM in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he handled Local Sales. The 18-year veteran of TV has also been a GSM at KHBS/KHOG in Ft. Smith, WYFF in Greenville, SC and Seltel. Congrats to the California native!

One of my favorite people is a GSM at a big net affiliate, and she’s a major fan of QVC. Now, she’ll have two new faces to enjoy. GABRIELLE ABIERA (on the right) and Davinia PALMER (on the left) are two new program hosts for the Pennsylvania-based Liberty-owned net. For the past six months, the two have been in intensive training to learn all about the products they’ll be showing. Gabrielle comes to QVC from FOX in Baltimore, where she was a news and traffic reporter. She has her diploma from Morgan State in Maryland - telecommunications as the major, of course. Davinia comes across the pond from the UK where the Wales native has been doing TV since she was 21. Wonderful news, ladies.

San Francisco native MIKE MURAD is the new co-anchor of the major newscasts at Fisher’s CBS affiliate in Boise, Idaho, KBCI known as CBS 2 Eyewitness News. His California background at UCLA and SF State (he’s got an English lit degree and a Masters in Radio and TV broadcasting respectively) was moved to the tree-filled Pacific Northwest, where’s he’s worked at KREM in Spokane, KEPR in Tri-Cities, Washington and KCBY in Coos Bay, Oregon. Congrats, Mike.

