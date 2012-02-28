Huszarik promoted to EVP, media research, WBDTD

Long-time Warner Bros. research exec, Liz Huszarik, has been promoted to EVP of media research and insights at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Huszarik will co-manage the Media Research & Insights team with long-time department head Bruce K. Rosenblum, who, as chairman of the Time Warner Research Council, will shift his day-to-day responsibilities to focus on the studio’s state-of-the-art Media Labs in Burbank and it’s recently opened site at Manhattan’s Time Warner Center.

Huszarik has been WBDTD’s SVP of media research and insights since 2000. She joined the company as manager of Warner Bros. Media Research in 1991. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Huszarik was an account executive at ABC affiliate KEYT Santa Barbara, Calif. She began her career as a programming associate at TeleRep in New York.