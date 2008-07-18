Hot NYC news and cool stuff from the mountains

It’s hot in NYC today, and it’s not just the mid 90 degree temps. Over at PBS’s WNET comes word of some changes. BEN KIM has been named to a new slot - Senior Director of Creative Initiatives and reports to BARBARA BANTIVOGLIO, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. Ben comes over from the Sundance Institute (not the Channel) where he was Director of Institutional Giving and did, indeed, work with the famed Sundance Film Fest. ANDY HALPER is now the Deputy Director, National Production, another newly created slot. Andy will be working with the producers of such shows as Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, Secrets of the Dead, Wide Angle, Exposé and Cyberchase. Great news, guys! Bravo!

This is great news. LORI ASBURY, Senior Vice President of Scripp’s HGTV’s Marketing, Creative and Brand Strategy Department down in Knoxville, TN has promoted PAIGE HARDWICK from Director, On-air Strategy and Media Planning to Vice-President. A new member of the VP club! And GARY MCCORMICK has joined HGTV as director, partnership development, moving over from DIY Network where his biz card read director, partnership marketing. Wonderful!

Not far from Knoxville, high up in the Blue Ridge of Virginia, Roanoke to be specific, comes word that TRAVIS WELLS has been named the new Sports Director for WDBJ, the Schurz owned CBS affil. The Radford U grad is a local guy who spent time as a news photog at the station before going in front of the camera with his take on sports. Cool.

