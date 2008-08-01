Ever drop in on FoodNetwork.com or HGTV.com? If not, you’re missing out. They’re #1 in their fields of focus, and JEN GOFORTH just got a promotion to make them stay that way. Her promotion makes her SVP, Operations of SN Digital (as in Scripps Network). She’s quite the go-getter. The Univ of Tennessee grad, who joined Scripps more than a dozen years ago, is also a grad of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute. She’ll be officing in Knoxville.

LOREN RUCH, who oversaw production of some of HGTV’s most watched specials, like the Rose Parade, has officially come over to HGTV from Scripps Productions. His background is tres LA, with nine years producing Good Day LA and Good Day Live as well as working in the world of talk and game shows, like Family Feud and Love Connection.





The Today Show is one person short since Supervising Producer BRIAN BALTHAZAR is bound for the New York offices of HGTV. Beginning August 18, he’s a producer for them. Cool. I wonder if he’ll miss going to the Olympics next week…

