Hensleigh to head marketing at Travel Channel

Eleo Hensleigh is headed over to the Travel Channel, where she’ll be SVP of marketing and communications, according to Laureen Ong, the network’s president.

Hensleigh will oversee consumer marketing, creative services and communications, as well as marketing support for all of the network’s digital extensions.

Prior to joining Travel, Hensleigh had been chief marketing officer at Ion Media Networks since 2008. Prior to that, she was CMO and EVP of marketing and brand strategy at Disney-ABC Television Group. She joined Disney Channel in 1996 as SVP of marketing. Prior to that, she was creative director and SVP of marketing and promotions for FX Networks. She also served as vice president and creative director of on-air promotion at Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite.

Hensleigh is a graduate of Wesleyan University.