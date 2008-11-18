Hartford to NYC to Atlanta...all East Coast news

There’s a new Creative Services Director in Hartford. JOSEPH SCHILTZ has made the switch from New Orleans to the Insurance Capital (The Hartford…remember that?) in the Nutmeg state. He’s now at home as the CSD for Tribune’s FOX affiliate, WTIC, having come from Hearst’s WDSU in Nola. Joseph did an amazing job during the Katrina and post-Katrina crisis – not only producing work that was honestly touching, but even jumping in and helping save people. Here’s to one of the good guys who will love the New England holiday season.

Who’s gonna save the music? JESSICA ECKER will. She’s been named Director of Development for the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, Jessica knows about non-profits and raising money. She’s been Director of Development at the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America and Regional Director, Major Gifts for the American Heart Association. Great to hear, Jessica. Congrats!

Congrats goes out to Atlanta’s WAGA FOX 5 weekend meteorologist JOANNE FELDMAN who has earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation from The American Meteorological Society. The Marietta, GA native at one time worked at KMPH In Fresno and WTVD in Raleigh Durham.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.