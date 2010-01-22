Grushow lands at MediaLink

I’d actually been wondering when he was going to pop up again: Sandy Grushow, former chairman of the Fox Television Entertainment Group, is the new chief creative officer for media consulting firm MediaLink LLC, the firm said today.

Grushow worked at Fox for 16 years, climbing up through the ranks of advertising, marketing and finally programming until he was overseeing both Fox Broadcasting Co. and Twentieth Century Fox Television, taking the network to seven nights a week from five, and helped bring to the network such shows as Melrose Place, X-Files, Party of Five, Malcolm in the Middle, Bernie Mac and Arrested Development. He exited the company in 2004, with a production deal at the studio. Last year, he launched filmmaking competition site, Filmaka.

According to its Web site, Los Angeles and New York-based MediaLink, “provides critical counsel and strategic direction to the media, advertising, entertainment and technology industries and to companies and institutional investors that interact with those sectors. MediaLink’s goal is to deliver measurable results that increase brand and shareholder value.”

“MediaLink delivers advice, strategy and execution on financial and organizational restructurings, strategic alliances and acquisitions, integrated brand building, new revenue opportunities, strategic marketing and brand development, technology solutions for media, media sales and revenue generation, business development, organizational planning, liaison between media buyers and sellers and between content producers and marketers, public policy management and competitive analysis.”

In a nut shell, MediaLink’s job is to help companies figure out how to make money in this new crazy world of digital media. Go with God, MediaLink.

Michael Kassan, former president/COO of Initiative Media Worldwide and Western International Media, founded MediaLink in 2004. Last year, he brought on Wenda Harris Millard, Internet advertising pioneer and media and marketing executive.