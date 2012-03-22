GRB's Zuccarelli jumps to A+E International

Marielle Zuccarelli has been named managing director, international content distribution, for A+E Networks.

In her new position, Zuccarelli will manage the distribution of the network’s 10,000+-hour library, as well as overseeing sales staffs in New York, the U.K., and Singapore, as well as sales reps in Tokyo, Mumbai and Montreal. Zuccarelli will be based in New York.

Zuccarelli joins A+E Networks from GRB Entertainment where she was President of international distribution. During her tenure at GRB, Zuccarelli orchestrated the launch of GRB’s acquisition department with a focus on reality and non-fiction programming.

Prior to joining GRB, Zuccarelli held international sales positions with a number of television companies, including director of international sales at Hypnotic, a division of Universal Studios in New York; vice president of international sales at Gotcha Entertainment; co-founder and vice president of international sales and acquisitions at FEI Ltd; and director of international sales at New Films, International.

Previously, Zuccarelli was founder and president of the Cannes-based firm, MZ COM.