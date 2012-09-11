Gorelick named SVP, digital, Sundance Channel

Claudia Gorelick has been named senior vice president of digital media and business strategy, reporting to Sarah Barnett, Sundance’s general manager.In this position, Gorelick is responsible for development, distribution and partnerships for Sundance’s digital content, products and initiatives.

“We are thrilled Claudia is joining our team,” said Barnett in a statement. “She is an innovator and dynamic executive with a proven track record in brand strategy and long-range investment planning that will help expand our brand and create new business opportunities for the network.”

Prior to joining Sundance Channel, Gorelick served as vice president, strategy and operations for MTV Networks’ Logo. Previously, Gorelick was director of services marketing for small and medium business at SAP and worked as a senior manager of strategic planning and business development for IBM. She has also held positions at Razorfish, Inc., WNYC Radio and Routledge.

Gorelick graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor of arts in American Studies and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School.