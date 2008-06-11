Getting Ready to FOX it

I love the Neville Brothers. And there’s news about one of the Neville family to share today. ARTHEL NEVILLE has signed on to anchor the Fox 5 Morning News at soon-to-be FOX affiliate KSWB in gorgeous San Diego. It all beings August 1 when the Tribune station becomes FOX and they sign on new news programming. Arthel is, of course, a native of New Orleans and worked as a reporter at both WWL and WVUE in Mardi Gras Town. Her dad, Art, founded the Neville Brothers. Obviously, talent runs in the family. She’s worked at KHOU in Houston as well as KVUE in Austin. BTW, she was at University of Texas J-school at the time. Hook ‘em Horns. She is a very familiar face for her success and popularity working on CNN, The Fox News Channel, E! Entertainment Television, “Extra”, “Good Day Live”, “Geraldo at Large”, “The O’Reilly Factor” and more. Congrats Arthel!

Like I said above, things are moving at a pretty fast clip down in San Diego. Another move forward deals with Fox Five News at 10. Anchoring that newscast will be a face familiar to the market – KATHLEEN BADE. The Arizona State grad has been on the air at CBS affil KFMB. Kathleen, who won the first William Randolph Hearst Award from the Walter Cronkite School of Telecommunications and Journalism, got her start on-air in Yuma before working in Phoenix at KSAZ and KPHO. Great to hear!

Midwest news…in a little dryer portion of the region, namely the Fort Smith-Fayetteville area of Arkansas, comes word that JOHN MCCORMICK is the new General Sales Manager at KHBS-KHOG. The sister stations are Hearst-Argyle properties. John comes south from KSTP in Minneapolis. He’s also done sales work at KMGH in Denver, KOB and KASA in Albuquerque and WYSM in Lansing Michigan. Enjoy the Diamond State, John.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.