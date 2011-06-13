Fox's Vamosy to head up Stun's Buster Ink

Michael Vamosy, formerly Fox’s SVP of design, will lead Stun Creative’s new Buster Ink, a new print, outdoor and digital ad agency and production company.

“We’re thrilled that Michael has joined Buster to spearhead our new unit, which will encompass all forms of print design - including outdoor, digital, packaging and advertising,” said Stun’s principals, Brad Roth and Mark Feldstein, in a statement.

Vamosy’s first project at Buster Ink has been working on the launch of Countdown with Keith Olbermann on Current TV.

Vamosy had been SVP of design with Fox Boradcasting since 2007. At Fox, he redesigned the network look and made sure that all of the network’s promotional materials had a uniform feel across platforms. He also oversaw creative campaigns promoting such shows as Fringe, American Idol, House, 24, Bones, and So Think You Can Dance. One of his most well-known campaigns is Glee’s L for Loser, in which various members of the Glee cast make an L with their hands pressed to their foreheads.

Prior to joining Fox, Vamosy was FX’s VP of design from 2002 - 2007. There, he developed FX’s in-house design team, StudioFX, and created that network’s overall look.

Before joining News Corp., Vamosy was senior art director at Rare Medium from 1998 to 2001. There, he designed consumer and trade print campaigns as well as worked on on-air and online design.

He began his career in 1993 as a graphic designer at Los Angeles’ Design Works, moving on to Designatory in 1995 and remaining there until 1998.