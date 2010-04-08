Fox Networks Taps Julie Simon

Julie Simon has been named senior vice president of advanced services for Fox Networks affiliate sales and marketing. She will report to Mike Hopkins, the division’s president.

In her new position, Simon will oversee day-to-day distribution activities for FN’s advanced services including HDTV, interactive TV and video-on-demand. She’ll also be responsible for developing advanced services strategies for Fox Broadcast and all of Fox’s cable networks.

Simon replaces Will Flannery, who passed away suddenly in September 2009 at the age of 38.

Prior to joining FN, Simon was VP of strategy and business development for AETN/Lifetime Television. There she developed the networks’ distribution strategies, including deal analysis, long-term planning and risk analysis. She also negotiated distribution of advanced services – such as VOD, mobile and advanced advertising – for AETN.

From 2002 to 2007, the Yale graduate worked at Time Warner Cable, rising to VP of product management in 2005. She began her career at HBO in 1993, and worked there for nearly a decade developing advanced service initiatives.