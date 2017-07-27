‘Fox & Friends’ Capitalizes on Friendly 'New York Times' Review

When the mainstream media says something positive about Fox News, it’s worth noting.

Thursday morning, Fox News took out an ad in the New York Times quoting a story by the paper’s TV critic James Poniewozik calling morning talk show Fox & Friends “the most powerful show in America…”

The quote was not taken out of context. Here’s the entire paragraph from the article, which looked at President Donald Trump’s unique relationship with the program, anchored by Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt:

“Suddenly, for no other reason than its No. 1 fan, it is the most powerful TV show in America. (It’s also easily the most-watched cable news morning show, averaging 1.6 million viewers in the year’s second quarter, following a post-Trump ratings boost.) Mr. Doocy and Mr. Kilmeade now offer strategic advice on health care legislation. Politicians use the show as a kind of virtual Oval Office pitch meeting. In turn, Mr. Trump’s live tweets set and reshape the show’s focus,” according to the story.

The New York Times is the same paper that demanded an apology from Fox News and Fox & Friends over a story that accused the paper of revealing intelligence information that allowed an ISIS leader to avoid being captured by U.S. forces.

Fox & Friends commented on the ad, with Doocy picking up the paper, reading one page and acting as if he was oblivious to the ad faced at the camera until his colleagues pointed it out.

"This program, the program you are watching, is, according to The New York Times, the most powerful TV show in America,” Doocy said.

Kilmeade commented that it must have been difficult for the paper to say that.

Added Earhardt: "You know why, Steve? Because we have the best viewers. You guys are so awesome. Thank you for waking up for us."

The ad also ran in the New York Post—owned by Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.—and in other papers around the country, according to the segment.

Almost on cue, Trump tweeted about this as well, saying:

Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends "....the most powerful T.V. show in America."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

As for the Times, CEO Mark Thompson noted the ad during the company’s earnings call. “They decided to move up market. We’re pleased to have them,” he said, according to Bloomberg.