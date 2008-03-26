FOX Boston and $$$ signs at Comcast

Boston is such a great town, and with the hint of spring in the air, it promises the kind of summers we all envision. Out of Beantown comes word that FRANK MALLICOAT has been promoted to weekend anchor for FOX25, the O&O, aka WFXT. VP/News Director LISA HALL told everybody that Frank would be on the anchor desk weekends, including his Sunday morning slot. During the week, he’ll report. Frank has a degree from UC Berkeley and began his TV career as a sports guy at WMUR in Manchester, NH, a Boston ‘burb, plus KIEM in Eureka, CA. He’s worked on both coasts, with a stop at FOX Detroit in between. Good to hear about your promotion, Frank.

Down 95 in Philly, Comcast has named C. STEPHEN BACKSTROM as the Senior Vice President of Taxation. Wow, a title with the word ‘tax’ in it! Mr. B will be in charge of 60 folks in both Philly and Denver and will report to CFO of Comcast, MICHAEL J. ANGELAKIS. Stephen joined Comcast back in 1981 after spending 10 years at Deloitte & Touche. Yes, he’s a CPA with a degree from Drexel University. And he knows the ins and outs of the tax code, for sure. Congrats Stephen!





And since we’re talking taxes and auditing and all that, let’s hear it for KAMAL DUA’s promotion at Comcast. He’s now Senior Vice President and General Auditor and will report to DAVID L. COHEN, the EVP of Comcast. Before coming to Comcast, Dua as VP and General Auditor for NY-based KeySpan. He’s also worked at AT&T and Bell Atlantic, which is now Verizon. The CPA has his MBA from Long Island U and a Master of Science in Information Systems Engineering from Polytechnic U in NY. He has also studied and completed the Advanced Management Program at the prestigious Wharton School at Penn. Cool.



.



What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.