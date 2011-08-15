Film director Hamm to head Momentum's new scripted TV department

Nick Hamm will lead Momentum Entertainment Group’s newly formed scripted entertainment division. Last week, Momentum acquired Killing Bono, a feature film directed by Hamm.Hamm is a BAFTA-winning director and producer. He began his career as resident director of the Royal Shakespeare Company before transitioning to television, where he’s directed award-winning programs for the BBC and ITV in the UK. He’s also directed several feature films, including The Hole and Godsend.

In addition, Alex Maggioni will serve as the division’s senior vice president. Maggioni has worked as a producer and network executive on comedy, drama and alternative series including ABC’s Spin City, Fox’s Prison Break, and E!’s Chelsea Lately.

Kevin Wandell also joins Momentum as manager of scripted entertainment. Wandell previously worked at HBO and John Wells Productions.

Momentum Entertainment Group, a division of marketing firm Momentum Worldwide, was launched in June.