Favre named VP, development, paraMedia

Susan Favre has been named VP of development at Jim Paratore’s paraMedia, which is housed at Warner Bros.

While Favre was just hired by paraMedia, she’s been working with the company for a long time. She helped Paratore and Harvey Levin develop and launch TMZ as well as the now-cancelled Bonnie Hunt and Lopez Tonight. She also served as one of Lopez Tonight’s senior producers.

“Susan has been an integral part of the start-up of many of the shows that I have worked on,” said Paratore in a statement. “Her experience and knowledge as a producer are the perfect background for developing and launching shows in today’s marketplace. She not only knows a good idea, she knows how to execute.”

Favre began her career in 1992 as a script supervisor on The Jane Whitney Show. She later worked on such programs as ABC’s Good Morning America, The Dana Carvey Show, MTV’s The State and the Brandon Tartikoff produced late-night talk show, Last Call. Favre was an associate director of Warner Bros.’ The Rosie O’Donnell Show during the show’s entire run. After Rosie, Favre became coordinating producer at Warner Bros.’ short-lived The Sharon Osbourne Show in 2003 and also worked in the same position at NBCU’s The Megan Mullally Show, as well as at TMZ and at Bonnie Hunt.

Favre earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Emerson College and graduated cum laude in 1992.