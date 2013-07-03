Fates Round Up, Wednesday, July 3, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Phil Breman was hired July 3 as VP of current programming for NBC, from executive director of original series development at Disney Channel. He will oversee some of the network’s new comedies and dramas for the upcoming 2013-14 season, reporting to NBC Entertainment’s executive VP of current programming, Vernon Sanders.

Harris Broadcast confirmed July 3 that CEO Harris Morris is leaving the company, and that a new CEO would be named on July 9. Morris led the tech vendor through the process of Harris spinning off the broadcasting division and its acquisition by the Gores Group.

Hallmark announced July 2 that Marie Osmond’s daily talk show Marie won’t get a second season on Hallmark. In addition, Associated Television International will take the series out into syndication for fall 2014.

NBC announced July 2 that singer/songwriter Jewel is joining NBC’s The Sing-Off as a judge for the a cappella singing competition series’ upcoming fourth season. Jewel will join returning judges Shawn Stockman and Ben Folds on the series, replacing Sara Bareilles, who served on the panel for season three. Nick Lachey is also coming back as host.

Fox News Channel announced July 2 that anchor Megyn Kelly will move to the network’s primetime lineup after returning from maternity leave. She joined Fox News in 2004, covering the Supreme Court and serving as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent.

Megan Casey and Claudia Spinelli were both promoted July 2 to VP, current series, Nickelodeon Animation. Casey will serve as executive in charge for series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Legend of Korra, and Spinelli will continue to oversee SpongeBob SquarePants as executive in charge, as well as series like Sanjay & Craig and Get Blake! The pair will report to Rich Magallanes, senior VP, current series, Nickelodeon Animation.

Tarek Shaikh was promoted July 1 to channel manager for EMEA, Wohler Technologies, following a series of operations management roles. In this new position with Wohler, Tarek oversee service and support for customers, and increase the community’s adoption of EMEA solutions.

Alysse Bezahler was hired July 1 as VP/head of production for Sundance Channel following production roles on various television series including CBS’ Elementary and HBO’s In Treatment and The Sopranos. In the newly created position, Bezahler will oversee production of Sundance Channel’s unscripted and scripted original series and specials, reporting to Nena Rodrigue, head of original programming.

Jay Easley was hired July 1 as VP of live consoles in the Americas for SSL Inc., the U.S. operation of Solid State Logic. Easley will work to build industry awareness of the SSL Live Console and develop product enhancements.

Andrea Fasulo was promoted July 1 to senior VP, retail and movie marketing, Nickelodeon Group from VP of integrated marketing, movie and video games. Fasulo will develop marketing initiatives for the company, as well as licensing and promotional efforts for Paramount Pictures, reporting to Dion Vlachos, senior VP, retail sales and marketing, Nickelodeon Group.

Meredith McGinn was promoted July 1 to senior VP of NBC-owned stations COZI TV Network and LX.TV Productions from VP, and Jeff Kurtz was promoted from VP to senior VP of digital media and multicast sales. McGinn will oversee all creative, editorial and business aspects of COZI TV and LX.TV. Kurtz will manage the Digital Advertising Operations and Sales Fulfillment teams for the NBC Owned Television Station sites.

Aditi Roy was hired by ABC News July 1 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Roy was previously a morning and evening news anchor at Philadelphia’s NBC10.



Walt Disney Co. announced July 1 that Bob Iger will continue as CEO and chairman of the media and entertainment company through the end of his contract in 2016. Iger had been scheduled to give up his post as CEO on April 1, 2015, and then spend 15 months as executive chairman helping his successor with the transition to new leadership.

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien joined Al Jazeera America July 1 as a special correspondent. The network has signed a deal with O’Brien’s production company, Starfish Media Group, to produce hour-long documentary specials, and she will contribute to short-form segments on its America Tonight current affairs program when the network launches in August.

Eliot Goldberg was named on June 28 senior VP of unscripted programming at AMC, from senior VP of original programming and development for CMT. Goldberg will oversee development of the network’s growing slate of unscripted series, including Talking Dead, Comic Book Men and upcoming Owner’s Manual, which premieres this fall.