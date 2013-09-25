Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Cheryl Dolins has been tapped as senior VP of television production and development at Alloy Entertainment. Dolins, a former NBC development executive, replaces Gina Girolamo, who left the company in June for a position at McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Mitch Graham was elevated to VP of alternative programming at CBS, the company announced on Sept. 24. Graham, who previously served as director of publicity for CBS Communications, will supervise the net’s roster of reality programming and will repot to Chris Castallo, executive VP of alternative programming, CBS Entertainment.



Steve Galloway will join illuminate Hollywood as senior VP of business development, the company announced on Sept. 24. Galloway, who previously ran his own Los Angeles-based consulting firm, will work to maintain and build new partner relationships as well as expand the company’s iConform 4K technology.



Michael Rola named executive director of integrated marketing at NuContext Creative, the company announced on Sept. 24. Rola, who previously served as director of integrated marketing and synergy at the Walt Disney Studios, will oversee the creation and execution of of branded entertainment as well as integration campaigns for the company.

Parisa Khosravi has been upped at CNN to the newly created position of senior VP of Global Relations. In her new role, Khosravi, who has been with the company since 1987, will work as an international brand ambassador.

Adam Stotsky was upped to president of Esquire Network, Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group, announced on Sept. 23. Stotsky previously served as GM of G4 and Esquire Network where he helped launch the Esquire Network.



Sue Naegle will step down as president of HBO Entertainment to pursue her own production company. Michael Lombardo, president of programming at HBO, is expected to take over Naegle’s duties.

Scot Safon has been tapped as executive VP and chief marketing officer of The Weather Channel, the company announced on Sept. 23. Safon, who previously worked for Turner asan executive VP of HLN, will report to Weather Channel President David Clark starting on Sept. 30.

Donna Wilson was named executive producer of TV One’s new morning news program News One Now. Wilson previously worked on nonfiction projects in Chicago.

Meredith Vieira, NBC News special correspondent and host/exec producer of upcoming syndicated talker The Meredith Vieira Show, will cohost next month’s 23rd annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony. Vieira will join cohost Lesley Stahl, correspondent for CBS News and 60 Minutes, at the Oct. 28 event in New York City.



NATPE President and CEO Rod Perth announced the recipients of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award. They are: Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate; Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP of media innovation & cross-company initiatives for NBCUniversal; James L. Brooks, cocreator of The Mary Tyler Moore Show; and Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president, CEO and chairman of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. A reception to celebrate the recipients, sponsored by B&C and Multichannel News, will take place during NATPE 2014 Market & Conference in January.



Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt signed an extension of his contract at NBC on Sept. 20. The extension goes through 2017. Greenblatt joined the net in 2011 from Showtime.

ABC Family president Michael Riley will step down, the network announced on Sept. 20. Riley, who will remain until a replacement is found, is leaving to look for a job with international focus since his partner relocated to London. He has helmed the net since 2010.

John Saade is leaving his post as executive VP of alternative series and late-night programming at ABC, the company confirmed on Sept. 20. Saade has held the executive VP position since he was promoted in 2011 from senior VP. He is the third ABC reality exec to resign this summer.

Marlene Sanchez Dooner was named executive VP of the Hispanic Enterprises & Content unit at NBCUniversal, the company announced on Sept. 19. Dooner, who previously served as VP of investor relations at Comcast, will report to Joe Uva, chairman of the HEC unit, and will supervise financial planning, strategic initiatives and business development for Telemundo and mun2 as well as the company’s other Hispanic franchises. Last week, NBCU brought on Cesar Conde, former president of Univision Networks, as executive VP.



FremantleMedia announced two executive moves on Sept. 19. Gayle Gilman, who joins the company from Original Productions, will serve as executive VP of digital content, overseeing the content creation and distribution strategies. Christine Shaw, who comes to FremantleMedia from BBC Worldwide, will work as senior VP of communications and marketing, supervising all corporate public relations, marketing and publicity.

Susan Lacy pens multiyear deal with HBO to produce and direct documentary films for the cable net. Lacy created and executive produced the PBS documentary series American Masters.

Albie Hecht has been tapped to replace Scot Safon as HLN’s executive VP and general manager. Hecht, who currently serves as CEO of Wolrdwide Biggies, will supervise the network’s programming, management, day-to-day operations and website. He will report to CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker. Safon left the at the end of August as part of the news net’s reorganization.

Mark Hollinger will step down from his position as senior VP of Discovery Communications and CEO of Discovery International, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Sept. 18. Hollinger, who has been with Discovery since 1991, will leave the company on June 12, 2014.

Charlie Walter was named chief operating officer at CoreMedia Systems, the company announced on Sept. 18. Walter, who previously worked as CIO for North America at GroupM, will oversee CoreMedia’s media management software.

Jay Hiselman has been tapped as director of sponsorship research at WGBH-TV Boston, the station announced on Sept. 18. Hiselman will work with WGBH’s national and local sales teams.



Jennifer Young will join Oxygen media as VP of ad sales marketing. Young, who previously served as a VP at CBS Local Media in New York, will oversee strategic and innovative multi platform sponsorship initiatives, and will report to Puja Vohra, senior VP of marketing.