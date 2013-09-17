Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin announced on Sept. 17 she will leave Warner Bros. where she formerly served as Telepictures president. Estey McLoughlin, who had been with the company for 27 years, did not say where she was going next.

Orly Adelson was appointed president of ITV Studios America, the company announced on Sept. 17. Adelson, who recently served as president of Dick Clark Productions, will supervise ITV Studio’s American branch and report to Paul Buccieri, president and CEO ITV Studios U.S. Group and managing director ITV Studios International.

NATPE announced the election of its 2014 Board of Directors. The new members are: Jack Abernethy, CEO, FOX TV Stations; Joe Abruzzese, president, advertising sales, Discovery Communications, Discovery Networks; Rola Bauer, president and partner, Tandem Communications (Munich); Ira Bernstein, copresident, Debmar Mercury; Deborah Bradley, senior VP, head of program acquisitions and content licensing, Turner Broadcasting; Sean Carey, VP content acquisitions, Netflix; Alberto Ciurana, president, programming & content, Univision Communications; Lisa Honig, senior VP, program distribution, USA & Canada, Fremantle Media; Craig Hunegs, president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group; Andy Kaplan, president, Worldwide Networks, Sony Pictures Television; Michael Kassan, president/CEO, MediaLink; and Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP, NBCUniversal, New York.

David Arroyo will be nominated for a spot on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s board of directors, the White House said on Sept. 16. Arroyo is senior VP of legal affairs for Scripps Networks Interactive, which includes, HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country.

Felicia Hamilton will join Bounce TV as senior VP of research, the network announced on Sept. 16. Hamilton previously served as VP of research at TV One. Damien West was named director of affiliate relations at Bounce TV, a network that targets African-American viewers. West recently worked with Turner’s CNN Newsource Sales team.

Cecily Strong will co-anchor with Seth Meyers on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update when the season premieres on Sept. 28, executive producer Lorne Michaels told the New York Times. Strong, who will start her second season at SNL this month, will continue to anchor the Weekend Update segment when Meyers leaves SNL in February to host NBC’s Late Night. NBC additionally confirmed six new cast members: Beck Bennett, John Milhiser, Kyle Mooney, Mike O’Brien, Nöel Wells and Brooks Wheelan. They join SNL following last season’s departures of Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis.

Philippe Dauman, president and CEO, Viacom, will take part in a Q&A at the Goldman Sachs 22nd Annual Communacopia Conference on Sept. 24.

NBCUniversal named four people on Sept. 16 to its News Group’s advertising sales. Tom Stevens was upped to the newly created position of senior VP, NBCUniversal News Group Sales; Christina Glorioso was appointed senior VP, NBCUniversal News Group Advertising Sales Client Solutions; Lynne Kraselsky was named VP, CNBC Sales; Ann Scheiner was elevated to VP, sales for NBC News and MSNBC, a role previously held by Stevens. Stevens and Glorioso will report to Mark Miller, executive VP for advertising sales, NBCUniversal News Group while Kraselsky and Scheiner will present to Stevens.

Cesar Conde will join NBCUniversal as executive VP, the company announced on Sept. 13. Conde, who has served as president of Univision Networks since 2009, will oversee business development and projects, strategic projects and the International Group. He will report to Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal. Univision also announced it will restructure its Univision Networks leadership. Alberto Ciurana, president of programming and content; Isaac Lee, president of news; and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes, will now report to Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision Communications, Inc.

CBS promoted Margot Wain to VP of daytime programs at CBS Entertainment, announced Angelica McDaniel, senior VP of daytime at the company, on Sept 13.Wain, who will report to McDaniel, has worked on The Young and the Restless since its 1987 premiere.

Anthony Vinciquerra was appointed to DirecTV’s board of directors, the company announced on Sept. 13. Vinciquerra currently serves as a senior advisor to Texas Pacific Group’s Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to that, he was chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group.

The Paley Center for Media named the speakers for its International Council Summit, which will take place on Nov. 21 and 22 in New York City. Google Chairman Eric Schmidt will serve as the keynote speaker at the event. Other event speakers include: Bruno Wu, chairman and CEO, Seven Stars Media; Chris Hughes, publisher and editor-in-chief, The New Republic; Hans Rosling, cofounder & chairman, The Gapminder Foundation; John Skipper, cochairman, Disney Media Networks Group and president, ESPN; Ynon Kreiz, executive chairman, Maker Studios; Nancy Tellem, president, entertainment and digital media, Microsoft; Deb Roy, chief media scientist, Twitter; Julie Brill, commissioner, FTC; Jonah Peretti, cofounder and CEO, BuzzFeed; Uday Shankar, CEO, Star India; Oliver Luckett, counder and CEO, theAudience; Tom Doctoroff, CEO, APAC, JWT; Hilary Mason, data scientist in residence, Accel Partners; and Ronnie Screwvala, managing director, The Walt Disney Company India.

The Kennedy Center announced its 2013 honorees on Sept. 12. Opera singer Martina Arroyo; Herbie Hancock, a pianist, keyboardist, bandleader, and composer; Billy Joel, a pianist, singer and songwriter; Shirley MacLaine, star of The Apartment and Terms of Endearment; and Carlos Santana, a guitarist, singer and songwriter, will all receive honors at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which will air on CBS on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

David Kleeman was named senior VP of insights programs and PlayVangelist at PlayCollective, the company announced on Sept. 12. In his new role, he will spearhead a global think tank for leaders who are involved with education for children. Kleeman has served as a governor of the Television Academy on behalf of the Children’s Programming Peer Group.

The FOX Report with Shepard Smith will leave the 7 p.m. time-slot this fall and join the Smith-led breaking news division, Fox News Channel announced on Sept. 12. Smith will served as managing editor of the newly formed unit as well as continue to work the network’s chief news anchor. The empty 7 p.m. hour may be filled by Megyn Kelly, who returns from maternity leave this fall, as Fox News has said the anchor world move to primetime.

Carson Daly will join NBC News’ Today show as the host of the new Orange Room, a studio that will be a component of the show’s redesigned set, the network announced on Sept. 12. Daly will no longer host his late night talker Last Call but will continue to emcee both is radio program and The Voice. The new set debuted on Sept. 16.

David Boylan will join Rentrak as director of the company’s board, it was confirmed on Sept. 12. Boylan, who recently announced he was leaving his post as VP and general manager of WPLG Miami, will be succeeded by WFAA Dallas General Manager Mike Devlin.

Chelsea Lately senior producer Steve Marmalstein and his wife Andrea Berrie Marmalstein, an advertising executive with Canon Communications, welcomed a daughter, Samantha Elizabeth Marmalstein, on Sept. 12. She weighed 8 1/4 lbs and measured 19 inches.

Comcast named four VPs on Sept. 11. Ed Brassel was appointed senior VP of business intelligence at Comcast Cable; Marcien Jenckes was named executive VP of consumer services at Comcast Cable; Lynn Charytan was upped to senior VP of legal regulatory affairs and senior deputy general counsel at Comcast Corporation; and Jennifer Khoury was promoted to senior VP of corporate and digital communications at Comcast Corporation.

Jenny Kuglin was named director of customer relationships at SocialNewsDesk, the company announced on Sept. 11. Kuglin, who previously worked as the general manger of content and social media at Fisher Interactive, will provide support to the newsrooms that currently use SocialNewsDesk.

Veteran local news anchor John Hambrick died at 73. Hambrick, who anchored at WNBC New York, KABC Los Angeles and KRON San Francisco, passed away from lung cancer.