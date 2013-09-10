Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Lionsgate upped Kevin Beggs to chairman of the studio’s Television Group, the company announced at its annual shareholders meeting on Sept. 10. Beggs, who signed a longterm deal with Lionsgate, will continue to supervise the development and production of all scripted and unscripted series for the company as well as continue to report to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.



The Hollywood Radio and Television Society named officers for the coming term and expanded its Board of Directors, the organization announced on Sept. 10 at the HRTS State if the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon.Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television was appointed president; Adam Berkowitz, cohead of television, CAA was named VP; Ian Moffitt, head of premium content, Machinima was selected as secretary; and Martha Henderson, executive VP of entertainment at City Naitonal Bank was chosen to serve as treasurer. HRTS also added five members to its Board of Directors: Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming; Beth Roberts, executive VP of business operations at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group and COO, Universal Cable Productions; Philip D. Segal, CEO and executive producer at Original Productions; Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz; and Scott Hervey, shareholder, Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation.

Corie Henson was named executive VP of unscripted television for Electus, the company announced on Sept. 10. Henson, who will start in mid September and report to CEO Chris Grant, joins Electus from ABC as VP of alternative series where she oversaw Shark Tank, Dancing With the Stars and Extreme Makeover. In her new role, she will lead Electus’ unscripted TV series, which includes Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls (NBC), Dog and Beth (CMT), The Hero (TNT) and the upcoming Food Fighters (NBC).



Time Warner Cable upped Mark FitzPatrick to senior VP and CFO of residential services, the company announced on Sept. 10. In his new role, FitzPatrick, who will report to executive VP and CFO Artie Minson, will supervise finance for TWC’s residential, media and video departments.

Mary Stutts will join Comcast as the regional VP of external affairs for California, the company announced on Sept. 10. Stutts, who most recently served as VP of corporate communications at Bristol-Myers Squibb, will supervise all of Comcast’s communications and government affairs policies throughout the state.

NBCUniversal shook up its film and TV roster on Sept. 9, making several key changes. Jeff Shell was named chairman of NBCU’s Filmed Entertainment Group where he will oversee the motion picture group. The TV vet, who most recently led the company’s international TV operations, will replace Adam Fogelson. Kevin MacLellan Sept. 10 was promoted to chairman, NBCUniversal International, replacing Shell, from president, international television. Ron Meyer extended his contract with NBCU through 2017, transitioning to a vice chairman position at the company. Donna Langley was upped to chairman of Universal Pictures, which is part of the Filmed Entertainment Group. Shell and Meyer will report to NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke while Langley will report to Shell. On the TV side, Frances Berwick, Bravo Media president, will add oversight of Oxygen to her duties. Jason Klarman, who has served as president of the female-targeted network since 2010, will step down. Jeff Wachtel was named president and chief content officer at NBCU Cable Entertainment where he will work with the leadership teams at each network. Wachtel, who had previously served as copresident of USA Network, will take the helm of Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios as well, working closely with Steve Dolmaschio, who will serve as chief operating officer of both NBCU units. Wachtel’s departure as copresident of USA will leave Chris McCumber the sole president of the net. Berwick, Wachtel and McCumber will continue to report to Bonnie Hammer, NBCUniversal Cable Group entertainment chairman.

Cher, Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Miguel will serve as advisers on the upcoming season of The Voice, NBC announced on Sept. 9. Cher will work with coach Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran will team with coach Christina Aguilera, Ryan Tedder will pair with coach Adam Levine, and Miguel will help CeeLo Green. The fifth season of the show, which begins Sept. 23, will reunite the original four coaches. Last season Green and Aguilera’s chairs were filled by Usher and Shakira.

TruTV announced on Sept. 9 that Marissa Ronca and Michael Lanzillotta were promoted to senior VP of development and original programming and senior VP and general manager at truTV, respectively. Ronca, who joined Court TV in 2007 and played a pivotal role in the network’s 2008 transition from Court TV to truTV, previously served as VP of program development where she helped bring shows Hardcore Pawn, Impractical Jokers and SouthBeach Tow to the network. Lanzillotta came to Turner Broadcasting, truTV’s parent company, in 2007, serving most recently as senior VP, business affairs at truTV. At the same time, he worked as a senior VP in international distribution at Turner Entertainment Networks.

Starz upped Kevin Cross and Todd Hoy to senior VP of business and legal affairs and VP of business and legal affairs, respectively, the network announced on Sept. 9. Cross will take over the duties held by Michael Thornton, who recently was elevated to CRO. Cross joined Starz in 2010 as VP of business and legal affairs. Hoy joined the company in 2011 most recently served as senior counsel.

TV One announced on Sept. 9 that D’Angela Proctor will join the company as senior VP of programming and production, reporting to Alfred Liggins, TV One’s president and CEO. In her new role, Proctor will supervise original programming and development for TV One. She joins the company from Strange Fruit Media where she was copresident and co-owner.

Steve Anderson was appointed managing director at NBC News’ Peacock Productions’ UK headquarters, the company announced on Sept. 9. Anderson, who previously served as Mentorn Media’s executive producer of BBC One’s Question Time, will oversee the launch of Peacock Productions’ UK-based international branch. He will start in the newly created position at Peacock Productions in October.

Marianne Culbert was named VP of production at Mercury Filmworks, the company’s president Clint Eland announced on Sept. 9. Culbert, who will report to Eland, will supervise the studio’s management and slate of projects. She has worked on many television programs, including The Comedy Network’s Puppets Who Kill and PBS and Sony’s It’s a Big Big World. Culbert replaces recently retired Bryan Popowich.

Bruno Mars has been tapped to perform during the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show, which is set for Feb. 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Mars will join a long list of Super Bowl halftime alums, including Beyonce, who performed at this year’s game, and Madonna, who performed in 2011.

Rick Holzman was upped to executive VP of programming and strategy for Animal Planet and Science Channel, Discovery Communications announced on Sept. 5. Holzman, who most recently served as senior VP of programming and scheduling at Animal Planet, will continue to report to Marjorie Kaplan, group president of Animal Planet, Science and Velocity. He will also work closely with Debbie Myers, general manager and executive VP of Science Channel. Holzman joined Discovery Communications in 2007.

Eileen O’Neill, group president of Discovery & TLC, announced on Sept. 9 that Denise Contis will join the Discovery Channel - West Coast as executive VP of production. Nancy Daniels previously held the position before being promoted to general manager of TLC on Sept. 3. Contis joined the company in 2008 and has worked on Yukon Men, Deadliest Catch as well as other programs for the company.

Alec Baldwin will join MSNBC as host of the new weekly talk show Up Late w/ Alec Baldwin, the network confirmed on Sept. 5. The show will premiere in October, replacing the crime documentary series Lockup. Baldwin recently starred in the NBC comedy 30 Rock and has hosted his ‘Here’s the Thing’ podcast.

Burton Jablin has been tapped as president of Scripps Networks, the company announced on Sept. 5. Jablin, who most recently served as president of Scripps’ home networks, succeeds John Lansing, who is retiring. Jablin’s previous role will be filled by Kathleen Finch, who worked as senior VP and general manager of HGTV and DIY networks. Lansing will continue to work for the company as a consultant.

Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation cocreator, has inked a new deal with Universal Television that extends his contract through 2016. Schur, who formerly produced and wrote for NBC’s The Office, also has Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuting on Fox this month. Both Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are produced by Universal TV.





Brian Eloe will join 2C Media as creative director, the company announced on Sept. 5. Eloe previously served as creative director of Impossible. In his new role, he will report to Chris Sloan, president and executive creative director for 2C Media.

Valerie Harper, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer; Leah Remini, who recently defected from Scientology and starred on King of Queens; and Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will appear on the upcoming 17th season of Dancing With the Stars, ABC announced on Sept. 4 on Good Morning America. Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne; Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver; singer Christina Milian; Glee star Amber Riley; Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who starred on Saved by the Bell; comedian Bill Engvall; Disney star Corbin Bleu; Brant Daugherty, star of Pretty Little Liars; and Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will also hoof it on the dance floor on season 17. DWTS will premiere on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.