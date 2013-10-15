Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to cohost the Golden Globe Awards for the next two years, announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Oct. 15. The pair emceed the show in 2013, helping to drive the awards to a six-year high in total viewers and adults 18-49. The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 12, 2014 and will air on NBC.

NBC has named on Oct. 15 Josh Lieb the producer of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and the upcoming The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Lieb, who replaces Amy Ozols on Late Night, previously executive produced Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which is also losing its showrunner Rory Albanese.

Olivier Gers has been tapped as global president of LiquidThread, Starcom MediaVest Group’s entertainment unit, SMG announced on Oct. 15. Gers, who recently served as CEO of worldwide brands at Endemol, will oversee all aspects of LuquidThread’s worldwide expansion.

Endemol elevated on Oct. 15 Ingrid Akkerman to director of brand relations. Akkerman, who most recently served as the company’s senior manager of format distribution, will work with Endemol’s commercial teams worldwide to launch local brand partnerships and oversee deals. She will report to Branco Scherer, executive director commercial affairs.

Tim Philbin was named on Oct. 15 VP of advertising at WE tv. Philbin, who comes over from NBC, will oversee network-wide sales goals as well as day-to-day operations of WE tv’s eastern region and sales division. He will report to Senior VP Allison Clarke.

Lauren McGuire was promoted to senior VP of client services and brand development at Man Made Music. McGuire, who joined the company in 2011 as an account director, will report to Man Made Music founder and lead composer Joel Beckerman. In her new role, she will continue to spearhead client services and sonic strategy as well as focus on the company’s identity.

Christina Sampaio-Forman and Mary Bryan Moore will join Sucherman Consulting Group as search consultants, the firm announced on Oct. 15. Both Sampaio-Forman and Moore will report to Jamie Waldron, who heads the firm’s executive search practice. Sampaio-Forman, who started at the company in late July, previously served as VP of development at The G Group and founded the independent TV think tank Eight Minds. Moore, who will start at the company on Oct. 21, most recently served as a human resources special projects manager at Disney Publishing.

Austin Croshere will join Fox Sports as a college basketball studio analyst. Croshere, who was a forward at Providence College and an analyst for Fox Sports Indiana, will analyze hoops on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. He played nine seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers and had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.

Jonathan Sarrow has been tapped as senior VP of television network distribution at CBS. Sarrow previously served as VP of distribution, national accounts at Fox. In the newly created role, he will help negotiate retrans and other carriage fee deals for the network.

Dan Berger and Nathaniel Brown were upped on Oct. 14 to senior VPs of corporate communications at 21st Century Fox.Both Berger and Brown previously served as VPs of corporate communications. In their new roles, they will continue to report to Julie Henderson, executive VP and chief communications officer. Berger joined 21st Century Fox in 2006 while Brown came aboard in 2012 from MTV.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was named on Oct. 14 a cohost of CBS Television Distribution’s The Doctors. Ashton, an OB/GYN, also serves as a senior medical contributor to ABC News and has appeared on Good Morning America and World News with Diane Sawyer.

The Writers Guild of America expelled Larry Amoros on Oct. 14 for writing for E!’s Fashion Policeduring the WGAW strike against the show.Organization members have been on strike from the series since April, citing unfair labor practices. Amoros, who had been a WGAW member for two decades, was also fined $14,000.

Rick Sander was named on Oct. 11 executive VP and CFO at Decisive Communications. Sander, who previously served as CFO for Titanium Holdings, Inc., will oversee all financial operations and human resources at Decisive.

Hulu is expected to name Mike Hopkins as CEO of the video streaming site, according to reports that surfaced on Oct. 11.Hopkins, who has worked as president of distribution at Fox Networks Group, will take the reigns from acting CEO Andy Forssell, who stepped into the role after Jason Kilar left the company in February.

The Travel Channel announced on Oct. 11 that Laureen Ong will step down as president.Ong, who served as president while the channel transitioned from Cox Communications to Scripps Network Interactive, will leave at the end of the month.

Bill Weir will join CNN as anchor and chief innovation correspondent, the news net announced on Oct. 11.Weir, who just left his coanchor post at ABC’s Nightline, is slated to start his new endeavor in November. Long-time ABC anchor Dan Harris has already been tapped to succeed Weir as coanchor of Nightline.

Marc Juris will replace Kim Martin as WE tv’s president and general manager, the network announced on Oct. 10.Juris previously served as executive VP and COO of truTV where he developed some of the channel’s most popular shows, including Hardcore Pawn, Impractical Jokers, and Storage Hunters.

Magic Johnson has stepped down from his on-air post at ESPN’s NBA Countdown.The NBA hall of famer cited other commitments and a busy schedule as reasons for his departure.

Bill Shadorf was named on Oct. 10 VP of corporate sales-West Coast market manager for Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Shadorf, who previously served as VP of sales at Univision Radio Corporate, will oversee sales and operations for the West Coast division of SBS as well as revenue and will report to Albert Rodriguez, COO of SBS.

CTAM has tapped John Lansing as the company’s next president and CEO, it was announced on Oct. 9. Lansing, who recently retired as president of Scripps Networks’ operating division, will take over for Current CTAM CEO Char Beales, who is slated to retire at the end of this year.

Brad Falchuk inked a three-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind his shows Glee and American Horror Story, on Oct. 9.Under the deal, Falchuk will continue to co-executive produce and showrun Fox’s Glee and FX’s AHS (which premieres Coven Wednesday night) with Ryan Murphy on. He will also continue to develop projects for the networks.

Rory Albanese will step down as executive producer and showrunner for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. His last day was Oct. 10. Albanese, who joined The Daily Show in 1999, is leaving the talker for a development deal with Warner Bros. TV.