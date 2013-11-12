Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Jonathan Block-Verk has been named executive VP of strategic partnerships, head of television at Shazam, the company announced on Nov. 12. In the newly created role, Block-Verk will oversee the company’s relationships with broadcast, cable, programming and multichannel video providers. The announcement came a day after the cochairs of PromaxBDA’s board said in an internal memo that Block-Verk would be stepping down as president and CEO of the company. Block-Verk had helmed PromaxBDA for six years.

Brian Stelter will join CNN as senior media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources, the cable news net announced on Nov. 12. Stelter, who previously covered media affairs for the New York Times, will report for CNN.com, CNNMoney.com, and mobile and social media platforms in addition to his hosting responsibilities. In 2004, Stelter created the website TVNewser.

Michael Feeney was upped on Nov. 11 to executive VP of corporate communications at A+E Networks. Feeney, who previously was senior VP of corporate communications, will now head media relations for all of A+E Networks’ brands. He will report to A+E Networks President and CEO Nancy Dubuc.

The Walt Disney Company announced Nov. 11 it will consolidate its Disney Interactive Games and Media operating groups, appointing Jimmy Pitaro as president. Pitaro had previously served as copresident of Disney Interactive with John Pleasants. As copresidents, Pitaro headed the media division while Pleasants oversaw games operations. Pleasants will leave the company after the reorganization is complete.

Julian March will join NBC News as senior VP of editorial and innovation in early 2014, the company announced on Nov. 11. March, who currently serves as the director of online for ITV, will oversee all of NBC News’ digital businesses and the news division’s editorial unit. He will report to Deborah Turness, president of NBC News.

Louis Briskman announced on Nov. 11 that he will retire at the end of the year as senior VP and general counsel of CBS Corporation. Briskman joined CBS in 1975 when the company was Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

Eric Meyrowitz has left WPIX as VP and general manager, the station confirmed on Nov. 11. Meyrowitz had helmed the New York CW affiliate for three years. He previously worked at WDCW in Washington, D.C.

Christa Robinson was named chief communications officer at Tribune, the company announced on Nov. 11. Robinson, who previously headed communications at CNN Worldwide, will report to Tribune President and CEO Peter Liguori. Her position is effective immediately.

Kenny Lawrence has been tapped as general manager of KLFY Lafayette, the station announced on Nov. 7. Lawrence, who has served as director of programming and audience development for WGCL/WPCH Atlanta since 2008, succeeds Mike Barras, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Michael Dolan has been appointed chair of the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s Technology and Standards Group, ATSC announced on Nov. 7. Dolan is the founder and president of the Television Broadcast Technology consulting group and currently chairs the ATSC Data Broadcasting Specialist Group.

Julian Hobbs has been promoted to VP of scripted and non-fiction development and programming at History, the network announced on Nov. 7. Hobbs, who previously served as VP of programming and development, will now oversee scripted and non-fiction series as well as miniseries and specials. He reports to Elaine Frontain Bryant, senior VP of programming and development.

Matt Schnaars joins NBCUniversal as senior VP of TV networks distribution, the company announced on Nov. 7. Schnaars, who previously served as VP of national accounts in the media networks division of The Walt Disney Co., will oversee broadcast and television content distribution at NBCU. He will report to Mac Budill, president of TV networks distribution at the company.

Curtis Stone was named on Nov. 7 a regular guest cohost of ABC’s The Chew, filling in when one of the regular hosts is gone. Stone, who is a chef and the host of Top Chef Masters, has frequently appeared on the show. He will debut in his new role on Nov. 15.

Starz ups John B. Penney to chief strategy officer, the network announced on Nov. 7. Penney, who previously served as executive VP of strategy and business development, will develop and implement corporate and business growth strategies and will continue to report to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

John Oliver will host the 41st International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 25 at the Hilton New York Hotel, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Nov. 7. Oliver has served as a writer and correspondent for the Daily Show with Jon Stewart since 2006 and recently filled in for Stewart as a guest host.

Jacob Ward will join Al Jazeera America as science and technology editor, AJA announced on Nov. 6. Ward has worked as an editor at Popular Science since 2006 and has also been an analyst for Discovery Channel and National Geographic Channel.

Dwight Barns will succeed David Calhoun as CEO of Nielsen holdings, the company announced on Nov. 6. Barns, who came to Nielsen in 1997, currently serves president of global services. He will assume his new role on Jan. 1. Calhoun will replace James Kilts as executive chairman of the board of directors. Kilts will remain with the company as director.