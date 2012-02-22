Fates round up, Feb. 22, 2012

Lewinson named SVP, programming, production at Fox Movie Channel, FX Movie Channel

Adam Lewinson has been promoted to senior vice president of programming and production for Fox Movie Channel and FX Movie Channel, said Chuck Saftler, executive vice president of FX Networks and general manager of Fox Movie Channel.

“Adam has been instrumental in the evolution of Fox Movie Channel,” said Saftler in a statement, “and we are fortunate to have his movie expertise and production savvy as we grow the FX Movie Channel daypart.’”

In his new position Lewinson will continue to be responsible for programming, production and day-to-day operations of the Fox Movie Channel.

“This is an exciting opportunity to take the network to a higher level,” said Lewinson, also in a statement. “With FXM, we have a phenomenal catalog of contemporary films, as well as the ability to grow our award winning original programming about the filmmaking process. Plus, we’re able to maintain our dedication to classic movie lovers with the FMC daypart.”

Lewinson joined Fox Movie Channel in 2004 as VP of programming. Prior to that, he was VP of studio entertainment at Lifetime, where he helped rebrand Lifetime Movie Network. He also worked on the marketing teams at Columbia Pictures and Columbia TriStar Home Video, and at Buena Vista Home Video. He began his career as a reader for Fries Entertainment.

He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the American Film Institute and a BFA from Vassar.

Barton promoted to VP at Starz

Scott Barton has been promoted to VP of digital and on-demand programming at Englewood, Colo.-based Starz Entertainment, said Stephan Shelanski, Starz’ EVP of programming. Previously, Barton was executive director of on demand.

Prior to joining Starz, Barton was director of national accounts for On Command, which provided in-room entertainment to the lodging industry. He holds a BA in economics from the University of California, Davis.

Barth named VP, director of sales, WCBS

Kevin Barth has been named VP, director of sales at WCBS New York, said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations and president and general manager of WCBS.

Barth comes to WCBS after eight years at Tribune’s WPIX, where he most recently was the station’s local sales manager. Prior to that, he spent five years with TeleRep/Cox Communications in New York as a research analyst and national spot sales account executive.

Barth holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on marketing from Villanova University.