Fates' Quick Hits for July 18, 2011

Ross Greenburg, head of HBO Sports, is leaving the premium cable channel, he told B&C in an interview on Sunday (July 17).

MGM added and promoted four executives: Vicky Gregorian was named SVP, domestic television distribution; Susan Hummel was promoted to SVP of U.S. basic cable and Canada television; Damien Marin was named SVP of pay TV and digital media; and Vinicio Espinosa was hired as VP of Latin American television distribution. The first three will report to John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television Distribution, while Espinosa reports to Chris Ottinger, MGM’s recently appointed president of international television distribution and acquisitions.

David Wisnia was named CBS’ EVP of affiliate relations, effective Aug. 15. Most recently, he was SVP of distribution, sales and marketing as well as head of North American and European operations for News Corp.’s Star TV. Prior to that, he was VP of business and legal affairs at Fox Cable Networks.

Lorey Zlotnick has been named SVP of marketing and on-air promotion for Fox’s Fuel TV. Previously, she held the same title at Fox Reality Channel, and prior to that she was VP of marketing at Bravo and at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Daniel Tibbets was named SVP of digital media for Bunim/Murray. Most recently, Tibbets was SVP and studio chief of GoTV Networks. Prior to that, he was VP at Twentieth Television.

Teri Kennedy has been appointed VP of current production at Oxygen, while David Gross has joined the network as VP of development. Kennedy will be based in New York, while Gross joins the network’s West Coast office.

Jerry Andrews was promoted to managing editor of Fox-owned WNYW New York, while Jason Hartelius — former line and segment producer for WNYW’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts — was named EP of Good Day New York. Andrews previously was EP of the 5 and 6 p.m. news. Emad Ashgar had been managing editor, but he recently was promoted to assistant news director.

Also in station news, Eric Kern was named local sales manager at KCBS Los Angeles, while Judson Ferdon was named new business account executive for both KCBS and KCAL.

Bob Cohen, 58, former president of Scarborough Research, died of cancer in his home on July 16, according to the company. Cohen was president of the local market research firm from 1993 to 2009, when he took a medical leave, and was former president of the Market Research Consortium and chair of the council of American Survey Research Organizations. Cohen is survived by his wife, Melanie; a daughter, Maris, and his mother, May.