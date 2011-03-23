Elizabeth Taylor 1932-2011

By Lindsay Rubino

Elizabeth Taylor, the iconic film actress, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 79.

Taylor was with her four children in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after spending the last six weeks there, hospitalized for congestive heart failure, according to the Associated Press.

Elizabeth Taylor was “an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest, with great passion, humor, and love,” her son, Michael Wilding, stated in the article, and that “her spirit will always be with us.”

Debbie Reynolds, a friend of Taylor’s since their teens, spoke with Access Hollywood Live’s Billy Bush and Kit Hoover this morning after the news of her death broke. Reynolds explained that although they began their relationship on a rocky foundation, it grew into a great friendship. Reynolds said that Taylor was a “very giving girl” whose charity work meant the world to her.

Taylor’s three Academy Awards, two for acting and one for her humanitarian work, catapulted her to legendary status. Taylor is also known for her roles in Lassie Come Home, Father of the Bride (1950 version), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and as the voice of Maggie in The Simpsons.

In the wake of her passing, many networks have put together specials to memorialize the great actress Turner Classic Movies will air a 24-hour tribute to Taylor, beginning April 10, featuring her Oscar-winning roles in Butterfield 8 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

BIO Channel has announced a two-hour special, entitled BIO Remembers: Elizabeth Taylor, which will examine the life of the famed actress, on March 24 at 8:00 p.m.

ABC’s Nightline will air a special Remembering Elizabeth Taylor with Barbara Walters on March 23 at 11:35 p.m.

Fox Movie Channel announced it will be airing a marathon of Cleopatra on March 27, beginning at 6:00 a.m ET. Two of the showings will be “Fox Legacy” versions, which will feature insight from Tom Rathman, chairman/CEO of 20th Century Fox .

HDNet Movies will air 1956 movie Giant, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean, without commercial interruption on Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m ET.

The industry has been reacting to her passing on Twitter. Here are a selection of those Tweets.

@piersmorgan (Piers Morgan, host of Piers Morgan Tonight)



Advice we should all follow: “I’ve always admitted that I’m ruled by my passions.” Elizabeth Taylor

@kingsthings (Larry King, former host, Larry King Live)



Elizabeth Taylor was a great friend, a great star and one gutsy woman. She was so special. You won’t see the likes of her again…

@Alyssa_Milano (Alyssa Milano, actress)



❦ Rest in peace, Elizabeth Taylor. You are a prism & will live on through all the good you did while you were with us.

@katiecouric (Katie Couric, anchor, CBS Evening News)



National Velvet, Cleopatra, Who’s Afraid of Va Wolf, so many memories of a Hollywood icon. Happy she was w/ her family. RIP Liz.

@RobinRoberts, (Robin Roberts, co-anchor, Good Morning America)



So sad about the death of Elizabeth Taylor. She was surrounded by her children when she peacefully passed away. True legend..extraordinary.

@Joan_Rivers, (Joan Rivers, actress, comedian)



Sad to hear of Elizabeth Taylor’s death. She was the 1st major celebrity to join me in the fight against AIDS when it wasn’t a popular cause

@HarveyLevinTMZ, (Harvey Levin, founder, TMZ)



Liz Taylor truly is an American hero. She took a disease that many thought was a curse and created humanity around it. She was amazing.