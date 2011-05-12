Doyle, Kramer named SVP, sales, at Debmar-Mercury

Darren Doyle and Jim Kramer have been named SVP of sales on the East and West Coasts, respectively, for syndicator Debmar-Mercury.

Kramer has served as Debmar’s VP of sales for the West Coast since 2006, while Doyle has worked in the same position on the East Coast since 2007.

“These promotions recognize the key roles Jim and Darren have played over the past several years in our rapid growth,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-President Ira Bernstein in a statement. Added Mort Marcus, co-president, also in a statement: “Their insight and experience will be vital to our continued expansion and the future of this company.”

Kramer and Doyle each helped launch The Wendy Williams Show, House of Payne, Meet the Browns and the forthcoming The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Kramer came to Debmar-Mercury from King World Productions (now CBS Television Distribution), where he negotiated renewals for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! His previous experience also includes serving as VP of affiliate relations for The WB and Warner Brothers Domestic Television Distribution.

Prior to Debmar-Mercury, Doyle most recently served as VP, Eastern regional manager at CBS Paramount Television, where he negotiated long-term deals for Entertainment Tonight, Judge Judy and Frasier.