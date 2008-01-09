Don Perry heads to Palm Springs, Marketing News and Sales People Updates

DON PERRY wasn’t out of a slot very long. The former Clear Channel Communications President and CEO announced he’s heading to Palm Springs, where he’ll be heading up the low-power CBS affil there, KPSP. New official title is GM and VP. He’s no stranger to running an operation – he’s got stripes from assignments in Albany NY, Denver, Nashville and Clear Channel’s WOAI in San Antonio. So it’s bye-bye to the humidity in the Alamo City and hello desert oasis. I wonder if he’s a golfer. No word on what will or has happened to BILL EVANS, the guy who’s been in the job since they signed on the station in 2002.

Baltimore, MD native BRENDA FREEMAN has an exciting new slot: Chief Marketing Officer Turner Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media. (note to self – shouldn’t that be children’s media? I had a News Director once who pounded that into all our heads….) Anyway, the talented Brenda will be in charge of marketing Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang as well as online components and two digital endeavors, GameTap and Super Deluxe. Previously, Freeman was senior vice president of integrated marketing and promotions for Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group. She’s also held marketing positions with Frito-Lay, Pepsi and Mobil Oil. Good work, Brenda.

More marketing news…this time about BRIAN OWENS over at FOX. Click here for the WellDunne update.

Over in Akron, Ohio, Cleveland native SCOTT MILLER has a promotion to share with us. He’s been named Vice President/General Manager of Operations for Time Warner’s South service area of the TW Cable Northeast Ohio Division. Cool! He’s been with the company as VP of Finance. Congrats!

Don’t you love hearing about second generation folks in the biz? Such is the case with JENNIFER PURTAN, who’s just been named VP of Sales for CBS’s WWJ and The CW’s WKBD in Detroit. She’s the offspring of radio personality DICK PURTAN, who hosts a morning show on WOMC-FM in the Motor City. In addition to selling radio, Jennifer has a background as Sr. VP ad sales and marketing for ABC Radio networks and ESPN Radio and was VP of sales for ABC Radio Networks for the Midwest. She’ll be working for TREY FABACHER, VP and GM of the TV duopoly. Nice to hear of your good news!

Richmond Hill, NY (Queens, ya’ll) native MATT TURNER is joining Atlanta-based The Gospel Music Channel as VP, Eastern Region Ad Sales. He’ll continue to live in the NYC area -



Rockville Centre to be precise. He’ll report to to Barbara Bekkedahl, vice president, advertising sales and sales operations. Matt has shown his sales expertise at Turner Ad Sales, FOX as well as ABC Family and Radio Disney. Glad to hear of your new opportunity, Matt!

