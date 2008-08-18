Digital and Development

CRAIG PARKS got himself a promotion at The Independent Film Channel. He’s now IFC’s Vice-President of Digital Media. His old role was VP of Branded Entertainment and Business Development. Before IFC, Craig was an Executive Producer and Creative Director of Special Projects for Rainbow Media and he’s also been an EP for ABC Family and MTV and VH-1. He’s a combination Gator and Longhorn, having studied at both University of Florida and University of Texas. Cool.

Fuse has hired a Yaleie to be their VP of Business Development. Let’s hear it for Fuse, the ANGIE O’KEEFE, who will be reporting to BRAD SAMUELS, executive vice president, Content Distribution at the music channel. Angie will serve as the primary international distribution strategist for both Fuse and MSG Media. Prior to this new position, she was VP of Biz Development at social media platform company KickApps Corporation. She has also worked with TV One as an ad exec, DreamWorks, and Bear, Stearns & Co. Congrats!

PATRICK J. PETERS is now the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for The Italian American Network, aka IA Net. A marketing vet with a most impressive background, Patrick has been on the board and led major company initiatives under the title of Senior VP at Unilever. He’s been on advisory boards for such corporate giants as Kmart, Target and CVS. Currently, Mr. Peters is an Advisory Board member of Effective Brands, an international consultancy whose practice is focused exclusively on developing and managing global brands. He was recently named to the Board of Directors of Retail Solutions International (a data and solutions company) and Scuderia Niosi (a privately held international car racing company). Mr. Peters is a graduate of Marist College, from which he holds a Bachelor’s of Arts degree. He reports to Network CEO, TONY CEGLIO.

