DC News and Detroit Sales

Things are hot in DC, and it has nothing to do with the election. Well, maybe it does a little, since Newsrooms there are buzzing geared up more than usual. Over at Gannett’s CBS affiliate comes word that LANE MICHAELSEN, most recently Vice-President / News Executive at the parent co has been named Vice-President / Information Center of W*USA9. That’s the new term for News Director btw. Great idea. Lane is a former news photog…a super news photog who began his career behind the camera and then went on to help KARE win the National Press Photog Station of the Year award under his leadership. He’s been a News Director at WTSP in the Tampa market as well as in Little Rock. He even spent a year at the Poynter Institute For Media Studies teaching. Cool!

Up Detroit way, Southfield to be specific, comes word that EILEEN GIKAS has joined the folks at WWJTV and CW50, part of the CBS TV station group. Eileen is taking on the role of Business Development Sales Manager and will repot to VP of Sales JENNIFER PURTAN. Eileen has the sales stripes for sure. She’s been Senior Account Manager and LSM for WRIF as well as a Biz Development Manager at AM/FM. Way to go!

