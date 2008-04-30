Cox in the Hampton Roads, ESPN and a Yankees Fan

It’s a sales day through and through today.

April 9 was the first day CY PRINCE was hard at work as the new General Sales Manager at Cox Media Hampton Roads. Yep, that gorgeous coastal Virginia market. And Cy will get to keep up with all those pretty areas, like Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Williamsburg. The Syracuse grad has also worked as VP and GM of Comcast Spotlight in Miami and has worked with Fox Station Sales in The Big Apple as well as Viacom/Paramount Stations Group in Atlanta, Columbus and the aforementioned Miami. He came over from Cquer, LLC where he was a Managing Partner. Good to hear, Cy.

Up I-95, Rainbow Media’s Ad Sales division, RASCO for those in the know, has appointed a VP of National Ad Sales. Welcome ALLISON CLARKE, who comes over from VP of National Ad Sales at WE tv. She’s a huge Yankees fan who has worked for MTV nets when she began as a Sales Assistant before getting promoted to Sr. Ad Planning Analyst. Then on to USA where she was a Sales Planner and moved up the ranks when NBCU bought USA and she was selling for SciFi and Bravo and Trio. Congrats, Allison!

The new VP of Multimedia Sales for ESPN’s new office in Hot-lanta is CHRIS EAMES. His official title is vice president, multimedia sales. Yep, he’ll be in Atlanta and report to DAVE ROTEM, Sr. VP of Multimedia Sales who’s based in NY. Chris won’t be lost in the Big A…he’s there now and will come over to ESPN from Turner Broadcasting, where she spent 15 years. The Emory grad has a degree in poliSci and Economics and has also worked in the promo and marketing end of things. I wonder if Chris is a sports fan…

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.