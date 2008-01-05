Comcast promotions and a return at KCBS/KCAL

Did you know that the 5th of January is the official end of the holiday season? Yep. It’s called “Twelfth Night” or Day of Recovery. I bring this up, because while we all celebrated, took some time off, traveled or just took it a little easy – there has been a lot of news happening. Let’s catch up.

Comcast made some announcements while we were drinking eggnog. Down East, Avon CT resident ERIC BLOOM is celebrating the New Year with a promotion. A sales pro, Eric is now VP/GM of the ad sales division of Comcast Cable, called Comcast Spotlight. He’s been put in charge of the Southern New England region, which includes Hartford, New Haven and Providence markets. . His 25 years plus of experience includes stints as National Sales Manager of NBC’s Hartford station, WVIT, Katz Communications and BBDO. He holds a business degree from Adelphi. Hope the whole of ’08 treats you well, Mr. B.

What of Northern New England, including my beloved New Hampshire as well; as VT and Springfield, Mass? Glad you asked. KAREN MARSHALL has been promoted from Area Sales Manager to VP/GM of this lovely area. Best of luck, Karen and enjoy the new role.

Comcast was busy, because there’s more promotion news. HOLLY MILLER is the new VP of Advertising Sales, Central Region of the Comcast Networks, which includes Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas and Houston. That’s a big chunk of geography. Her focus will be ad sales efforts for Comcast’s national nets, like E! Entertainment, G4, VERSUS and The Style Network. Holly has also worked in Chicago radio. She’ll report to SVP of National Ad Sales PATTY GILCHRIST. Sounds great!

feature_thomassteve.jpgOne more Comcast person to tell ya about. Comcast/Charter Sports Southeast, aka CSS, promoted STEVE THOMAS to Senior Executive Producer. Steve sounds like a “make it happen guy” who played an integral part of getting BravesVision, FalconsVision and the Dallas Cowboys Channel launched within a year. And he’s done more than that. Sounds like a very well deserved upping. MARK FUHRMAN is VP and GM of CSS and seems very complimentary of Steve’s work.

Before we sign off, let’s head to the soggy west coast and the news that MIKE KINCAID is back at KCBS/KCAL as Senior Vice President of Sales. I believe he’s already begun. He’s been out on a medical leave of absence, so it’s good to hear he’s back to work. I bet DON CORSINI, President and GM of the duopoly in LA, is glad to see everything work out. You go, Mike!

