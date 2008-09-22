Columbia and NYC

BEN HOOVER and family are now at home in Columbia SC, where Ben is anchoring and reporting at WIS, the Raycom powerhouse NBC affiliate in South Carolina’s capital. He made the switch from being with WHNS in Greenville, just up the road from Columbia. Other ports of call for this University of Cincinnati grad include WMAZ in Macon, Georgia as well as an internship at CNN and an assignment desk gig at WKRC in Cincy. He and his wife Rachel are expecting a new baby girl in 2009. Great!

New York’s Thirteen/WNET has been moving and shaking, especially in the Development area. Coming over from being Development Officer at Rockefeller University is MINDI LAINE, just named Major Gifts Officer at the Big Apple PBS outlet. She’s welcoming ERIN ROBERTS, the new Operations Manager for the Creative Initiative Team. Erin makes the move from being EVP/COO of the Paley Center for Media as well has having been Program Development at Court TV. RICH ROMEO is onboard as the Information Specialist after his gig as Program Officer at Atlantic Philanthropies as well as Knovel Corporation. Manager of Foundation and Government Relations is now LEIGH OLLMAN, former Grant Coordinator at the Saratoga County Arts Council. Joining LEIGH is BILL NORRIS, also Manager of Foundation and Government Relations. He makes the move to WNET from CancerCare’s corporate and foundation fundraising in NYC. Congrats to one and all!

