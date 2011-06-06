Collier named VP, programming, at CTD

Leigh Collier has been named vice president of programming and development at CBS Television Distribution, said Aaron Meyerson, CTD’s president of programming and development.

Collier will develop new original programming for both TV stations and cable networks as well as manage current first-run strips. She is based in Los Angeles.

“We are increasing our development activity at CTD, so I was looking to add someone to our team who could develop both talent driven and format driven shows,” Meyerson said in a statement. “Having worked in both syndication and cable, Leigh has shepherded successful shows in numerous genres. She’s a perfect fit.”

Collier comes to CTD from Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros., where she was director of programming for the last three years. While there, she was responsible for overseeing numerous syndicated strips including TMZ, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Judge Mathis and People’s Court. She also spent a year as manager of media research at Telepictures.

Previously, Collier worked at Comedy Central, where she was a senior analyst, program planning and research; Universal Television Group, where she was an analyst of corporate research; and at USA Networks.

Collier is currently also an adjunct professor at Cal-State Northridge.

Collier received her bachelor of fine arts degree from New York University in 1998.