Coast to Coast and In Between

From the marketing side of the aisle - Oklahoma City has a new Director of Marketing at CBS affil KWTV in the Sooner State’s capital. BECKY BLANKENSHIP has settled into her new slot with ease. She makes the switch from being VP-Ops at Branded News in the same city. Good new job!

Out in San Francisco, DANIE TAYLOR will be the noon news producer at CBS’s KPIX. Danie will be getting used to the humidity and water views after coming to the City by the Bay from the desert – she was the noon and 4pm producer for CBS affil KLAS in Vegas. Proving that what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there.

Happy people at New York’s Goodman Media International, where five, count ‘em five, were promoted. MEGHAN CLINTON, JESSIE DUPONT, AMY JAICK, and HAVELOCK NELSON have been promoted to Senior Account Executives from Account Executives. COLLEEN WHITE has been promoted to Account Executive from Assistant Account Executive. Former CBS PR whiz TOM GOODMAN is the founder of the firm.

