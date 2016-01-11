CES 2016 Highlights Data and Connectivity

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas drew a regiment of media and ad agency executives, eager to see each other trying to catch a glimpse of the future.

What was big?

According to ZenithOptimedia, a common threat was apparent in the sophisticated use of data in order to provide utility or entertainment for consumers.

“Many of the tech companies developing these new types of technology were taking time to explain to delegates how their products and services took their place in the emerging, highly-connected technological ecosystem,” said the agency in a report.

At the show, ZenithOptimedia and Viacom worked together on an event that included a Daily Show like comedy show—The Data Show—aimed at answering questions about data, including whether the word is pronounced day-ta or dah-ta.

“Many of the exciting technology products and solutions on display at CES this year indicate that we are on the verge of new era of highly connected consumer experiences, fueled by data and empowered by the Internet of Things. In some instances, companies from different industries are now working collaboratively to develop new technologies and to drive connectivity," said Stefan Bardega, chief data officer at ZenithOptimedia. “All of this is good news for marketers looking to create valuable brand experiences that deliver ROI.”

Making devices mobile makes consumers mobile, ZenithOptimedia pointed out, and wearable devices were on display everywhere at CES.

Similarly the car is becoming a connected device. Volkswagen unveiled two connected and all-electric concept cars that can let you know if a visitor is in front of your house or what’s in your fridge.

“BMW’s Open Mobility Cloud is a true vision of the car’s rightful place in The Internet of Things. BMW’s new technology shows how the car can be seamlessly integrated into the connected home, enabling the driver to control things such as lighting, heating and appliances from within the car,” the agency’s report said.

Further on the car front, “Toyota announced at CES that it was stepping up its Toyota Research Institute efforts to develop artificial intelligence that can help cars communicate with each other without human interaction. It also displayed some of its new concept cars that are powered by Hydrogen. And Mercedes-Benz showed off its brand new Touch Pad steering wheel mounted sensors that allow the driver to effortlessly toggle through menu options for two HD screens,” ZenithOptimedia said.

And as Linda Yaccarino, chairman of ad sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal pointed out in a speech at CES, that’s an opportunity for the TV business. Cars that drive themselves and have HD screens will open up 6-7 hours per driver per week, Yaccarino said. “How do you think we’re going to spend those extra hours,” she asked. “Video isn’t going anywhere. Premium video is going everywhere.”