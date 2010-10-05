Cedars-Sinai names new pulmonary wing after Lazarus

The new pulmonary rehabilitation unit at Los Angeles’ famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has been named in the memory of Robert David Lazarus, former COO of Mutual Film Company and EVP/General Manager of Turner Pictures Worldwide Distribution. Lazarus was the son of Herb Lazarus, president of Carsey-Werner International Television, and Shelly Lazarus, an artist and art teacher.

Lazarus, who would have been 49 years old on Wednesday, Oct. 6, died five years ago after a long pulmonary illness. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma just after graduating high school and treated with radiation. He enjoyed many years of remission until effects of radiation damaged his heart valve and lungs. Lazarus sought treatment at Cedars-Sinai, where he became very close to the nurses and staff in the pulmonary center.

The Robert David Lazarus Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit honors Lazarus’s spirit and legacy.

Robert began his career as the Western regional affiliate sales and marketing for The Disney Channel. After that, he was named president of worldwide marketing and distribution for independent film company Vista Street Entertainment.

His next move was to Turner Broadcasting Systems, where he was EVP/GM of Turner Pictures Worldwide Distribution, acquiring films as well as handling sales, marketing, business development and legal affairs.

In 1996, Robert was named COO at the Paramount-based Mutual Film Company. There, he co-developed and executed the business plans and finance models for the co-financing of six major feature films with budgets of more than $285 million including A Simple Plan, Primary Colors and The Jackal.

Robert is survived by his parents, and by his life partner, John E. Ferraro, former head of co-productions and acquisitions at Paramount Pictures.