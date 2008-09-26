Capital News All Round

Columbia, SC’s ABC affil, WOLO, has a new Station Manager. Upped from being Program Operations Manager to the new overall slot is DAVE AIKEN. Dave has the most wonderful nickname: Shakin’ Dave Aiken, left over from the days when he spun the “oldies” music on radio Magic 98.5 weekends in the Capital city. He’s a voice man by nature, serving as the pipes for the station itself as well as the PA announcer for USC football and basketball. Many recognize him from his hosting duties on the Jerry Lewis Telethon. Dave has been on the air in the Columbia market since 1966 and is a native of that fair city. 2009 will mark his 45-year anniversary with the station. WOW! In 2005 Dave was presented with the Honorary Life Member Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. Congrats on your new duties, Dave!

Another capital city has weighed in with a new hire. Joining Des Moines, Iowa’s WHO-TV is ELIAS JOHNSON. He comes over to the NBC affiliate from KDSM, FOX in the same city. He’ll report weekday evenings for WHO. A graduate of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU in Phoenix, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism. A native of Manson, Iowa, he’s a former pro-golfer who is awaiting the birth of his first child, a boy, scheduled for late November. Congrats on your new reporting assignment, Elias!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.