C3 Ratings Drop Again in July

The ratings TV networks use to sell advertising fell again in June, according to an analysis by a Wall Street analyst.

Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research found that C3 ratings among 18-to-49 year-old adults were down 6%. For total day, the drop was 7%

“We have long called for the normalization of ratings as we comp over last year’s summer declines,” Nathanson said in a report released Tuesday. “Unfortunately for us and many media companies hoping for a similar outcome, with full July C3 ratings now available, we are still left waiting for the turn in ratings to materialize.”

At the broadcast networks, C3 ratings were down 4% in primetime, with CBS registering the biggest decline, overwhelming viewership increases at ABC and Fox.

Among the cable networks, independents, Discovery (Shark Week) and 21st Century Fox were up. Viacom and Disney were down more than 20%. Disney was hurt because ESPN covered the World Cup a year ago.

Nathanson noted that people using television (PUTs) were down in July, particularly among younger viewers.

“Part of the explanation is clearly a behavior shift away from linear TV viewing towards non-measured forms of media,” he said.

For August, Nathanson is expected PUT levels to drop by mid-single digits among kids 2-11 and 10% among people 18 to 24 years old.