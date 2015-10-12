C3 Ratings Down 8% for Prime in 3Q

The ratings that matter in determining advertising revenues continued to fall in the third quarter.

According to analysis by Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, C3 commercial ratings for primetime among 18 to 49 years olds was down 8%, the second-biggest drop ever. Broadcast ratings were down 9% and cable was down 8%.

“However, we continue to note that these are measured linear ratings by Nielsen and don’t account for the shift away from traditional viewing habits that are making these metrics less reliable,” Nathanson notes.

In broadcast, ABC did the best, helped by better ratings for college football and The Bachelorette. CBS was hurt because Thursday Night Football started later than a year ago and its summer programming wasn’t as strong.

AMC Networks had the biggest increase among the cable groups, thanks to launching Fear the Walking Dead. Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive posted small gains. Viacom, Disney, 21st Century Fox, A+E and NBCUniversal all had double digit drops.