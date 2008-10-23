Bravo...Philly...ARF It's not code.

Combining the best of what the news has to offer is an ideal combo for journalists who are spots fans. Such is the lucky life of JOESTASZAK, who has joined Philadelphia’s FOX 29 News team as a sports anchor and reporter. The Villanova grad and Berwyn PA native first joined FOX 29 in 2002, as a fill-in sports anchor and associate producer for “Eagles Game Day Live,” a position he held for two seasons. He returned to WTXF in March 2008 as a freelance sports anchor / reporter. During this time, he also served as an in-game reporter for the Philadelphia Flyers and a sideline reporter for The Mountain West Network. Prior to working at FOX 29, Joe held sports anchor positions at WGAL-TV in Lancaster, PA, and KYW-TV in Philadelphia. He also served as a sports producer for WB17 in Wynnefield, PA, and a sideline reporter for Phantoms Hockey, Wings Lacrosse and Kixx Soccer on Comcast SportsNet. He’s definitely scored a great gig. Congrats!

ARF…the sound a dog makes? No, the Advertising Research Foundation, silly. ARF has named DR RAYMOND PETTIT Senior Vice President, Research & Standards, replacing Dr. William A. "Bill" Cook, who is leaving on an extended sabbatical. Dr. Pettit comes in from a VPship at MarketShare Partners in LA. He teaches a course on marketing accountability and ROI approaches for the American Marketing Association, and has lectured at the University of Illinois Executive MBA Program. The author of two books, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, and both masters and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois.







Bravo to AIMEE VILES, now VP of New Media at Bravo Media, responsible for supervising Bravo’s New Media department, including all wireless, interactive TV, gaming, and other emerging media initiatives. Prior to joining Bravo, Viles served as Director of Creative Services at Ensequence, The Rochester Institute of Technology grad honed her skills at UK-based Vodafone, where she was responsible for content strategy and programming plans for the mobile provider’s Internet applications and products. Great to hear.

