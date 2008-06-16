Bravo x Six

CLAPPING SFX up and under. Int. Daybreak. We see the back of a lone female, TYPING on her laptop. The camera moves in and we rest on a screen shot of her computer, which reads: NEWS FROM BRAVO’s DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Get your pen out to make your Congrats list for the expanding Bravo team: ANDY COHEN, the new Sr. VP Original Programming and Development, SHARI LEVINE To Head Production, CORI ABRAHAM To Head Development CHRISTIAN BARCELLOS And ELI LEHRER Upped To Vice President And JENN LEVY Joins The Development Team.

Cohen is a Boston U grad with a background at TRIO, CBS News’ “The Early Show” where he senior produced and at “48 Hours” where he was a producer.

Shari Levine’s new official title is Vice President of Original Programming, calling Andy boss. The NYU grad has worked producing news for NBC, CBS and ABC.

University of Wisconsin grad (with two majors!) Cori Abraham’s biz card will now read VP, Development. She’s worked in development at VH1 and also was Director of Comedy Development at FX.

VP of Production is what Christian Barcellos is now and he’s one of those amazing USC (Southern Cal not South Carolina) grads who studied in the School of Cinema and TV. He began in promotions at Rainbow Media then was named Director of Program Packaging and Production there before going to Bravo.

Sharing a VH1 background with Cori, Eli Lehrer is a Columbia grad that’s worked as Exec Assistant to both Michael Ovitz and George Stephanopoulos.

Last but not least…Jenn and that VH1 connection. Jenn Levy was Director Series in Development there before taking the Bravo title Director of Development and Production. She’s a Cal State Northridge grad.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.