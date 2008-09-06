Boston News

Making the switch to weekend co-anchor and weekday field reporter is SARA UNDERWOOD, a UCLA grad who is gracing the FOX25 family in Boston. For those of you into call letters, it’s WFXT. Sara will be sitting next to FRANK MALLICOAT starting today, September 5. No stranger to Boston, Sara spent eight years anchoring at CBS’ WBZ, and before that she was at the FOX station in DC, WTTG. The native Californian began her broadcast career at KIEM in Eureka and has also worked on-air at WDTN, ABC in Dayton. Ohio. Congrats Sara!

