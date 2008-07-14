A big ovation for HR and Ovation

Human Resources is what it’s all about when you boil it all down, because without the humans, what is the business anyway? Well, the folks at Bethpage, NY based Cablevision know the importance of HR, and they promoted a 20 year pro at their place. Congrats go out to ROBERT DOODIAN, recently named Sr. Vice President, Corporate Employee Relations and Staffing. Big job, with his expertise over a wide range of operations, including Rainbow Media Holdings, News 12 Networks, Optimum Lightpath and all the Cablevision units as well. The NYU grad has a special HR certificate from prestigious Cornell. Way to go, Robert!

Let’s have a standing Ovation for PAM TAPSCOTT-LASSITER who is the newest member of Ovation TV. Love their marketing position - the only network devoted exclusively to art, culture and creativity. Pam is the new Director, Affiliate Distribution and will work out of the NYC office, focusing on the East coast. She comes over from OlympuSat, where she was Senior Director of Affiliate Sales and Distribution. The Ohio State grad was also with Universal Television Group for 16 years in a number of roles, including SE Regional Director. A busy one she is, being an active member of numerous cable industry organization affiliations, including National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, CTAM, and WICT. She is Associate Director of the Ohio Cable Television Association and 2002 inductee in the Virginia Cable Hall of Fame.

