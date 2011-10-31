Bennett named SVP, programming and research, at ID, Military and Planet Green

Kevin Bennett has been named senior vice president of programming and research for Investigation Discovery, Military Channel and Planet Green, announced Henry Schleiff, president and general manager of all three channels.

Bennett will lead a newly-centralized programming, scheduling and research division that will work across all three plans, as well as spearhead ID’s development.

He comes to the channels from Discovery Channel, where he was SVP of programming. During his 15 years at Discovery, Bennett developed and launched three networks: Discovery Health Channel, Discovery Times Channel and ID.

Bennett graduated from West Virginia University where he received a master of arts in communication theory and research and a bachelor of arts in communication studies.