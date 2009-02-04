Bacon's Back!

The headline begs the question: where has Fates & Fortunes BEEN since the holidays? Rejuvenating, reinventing, researching and readying. All allowed per the “month with R’s” rule, btw. With that in mind, a new energy is coming to F&F online. YES, there ARE pros getting jobs. And you’ll find out about them here. YES, pros have left the biz and are starting on new career paths, and you’ll find out about them here, too. Keep up with who is where. It’s all about networking and the F&F Online site is the place to check to be In The Know. Don’t forget to share your news, too. Put my address in your email address book: BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.