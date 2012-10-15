Amaya promoted to senior director at VIMN

Marisol Amaya has been promoted to senior director of programming acquisitions at Viacom International Media Networks, including MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central Latin American as well as Tr3s in the U.S. Hispanic market.

Amaya is based in Miami and reports to Fernando Gaston, brand manager for Tr3s and MTV Latin American, and to Federico Cuervo, brand manager of Comedy Central and VH1 Latin America.

Previously, Amaya was director of programming acquisitions for Comedy Central Latin America. Prior to that, she was acquisitions manager for HBO Latin America, in charge of evaluating and acquiring content for the net’s operations in Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean. From 2006-10, she was program acquisitions specialists for Discovery Networks Latin America.