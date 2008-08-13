All Tech Today

TOM MIKKELSEN has a new job that promises to keep him hopping. He’s been named Chief Technology Officer at LA-based Broadcast Facilities, Inc. They do a lot of post and digital production work. Tom comes to Broadcast Facilities from Qualcomm, where he was MediaFLO USA, Inc.’s Senior Director, Broadcast Operations. He’s also worked for Starz Encore Group, AT&T Digital Media Center (now Comcast Media Center), and Vyvx Advertising Distribution Services. That BSE degree in Industrial Management from Peru State College in Peru , Nebraska and FCC General Class Commercial License will no doubt come in handy, don’t ya think? He is a Fellow and active with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), as well as the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the Society of Cable and Television Engineers (SCTE) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). Cool.

Speaking of tech – over at Time Warner Cable MIKE HAYASHI has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Advanced Engineering and he’ll be working on subscriber technologies. KEVIN LEDDY has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Technology Policy and Product Management. JAMES LUDINGTON has been promoted to Executive Vice President, National Network Operations. And JIM BRAUN has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Product Management, which is a job managing various bandwidth projects, as well as managing the introduction of the tru2way platform and overseeing technical documentation and communications.

